Wisconsin DNR issues statewide air quality advisory as wildfire smoke moves in from Minnesota, Ontario

Wisconsin residents, especially those in sensitive groups, are being warned about dangerous air quality conditions as wildfire smoke moves into the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a statewide Air Quality Advisory alert, in effect from noon Tuesday until noon Thursday, July 16. The alert comes as smoke from wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario is expected to enter northern Wisconsin between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.

According to the DNR, the air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The smoke will push south, approximately reaching "an Eau Claire to Sheboygan line" by noon Wednesday. It will continue south-southwest, approximately reaching " a La Crosse to Janesville line" by midnight Wednesday. Statewide impacts will be possible by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The heaviest smoke impacts, including the potential for hazardous levels, are expected across northwest Wisconsin, especially in communities along Lake Superior. Lake-enhanced smoke concentrations will also be possible for communities near Lake Michigan.

The DNR said the advisory will be re-evaluated Thursday morning and will likely be extended for at least some portion of the state beyond noon Thursday.

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