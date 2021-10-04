Watch
Wisconsin DNR defies board, reduces fall wolf quota

Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Oct 04, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state's fall season in defiance of the board that controls the agency.

The DNR had originally proposed setting the quota at 130 wolves. The department's policy board bumped that up to 300 wolves in August. But the department announced Monday that the quota is 130 wolves.

The state's Chippewa tribes have the right to claim up to half of those wolves. The DNR says the tribes have claimed 56 animals, leaving the working quota for state-licensed hunters at 74. The hunt is slated to begin Nov. 6.

