Wisconsin diners frustrated by bogus dining coupon app

WAUWATOSA, WI - A Wauwatosa restaurant owner is bringing attention to a restaurant coupon app that promises discounted dining rates, but is delivering a bit of coupon confusion instead.

The owner of Irie Zulu in East Town 'Tosa took to Facebook to call out the app, referring to it as a "scam" —she said the app is offering deals on meals at her restaurant, but she's never given her consent.

“I don’t bother with it anymore," Susan Clark said. "It’s just not worth it."

Susan Clark said she's used the app a few months ago to get the most bang for her buck on pizza, but when she showed up to the pizzeria in Bay View, the owner wouldn’t honor her coupon.

“You would think that the restaurant is offering this special," Clark said. "But then when you call them they say no."

That’s why the owner of Irie Zulu is shedding light on the issue —she said her restaurant is featured on the app without her permission.

“It’s not a good thing," Pat McKenna said.

McKenna said he’s never used Restaurant.com before, but he understands why the alleged deceit is such a big deal.

“It really puts a small business person in a very very compromising position," McKenna said.

And it also compromises the credibility of the Restaurant.com company too. According to the Better Business Bureau over the past three years, nearly 200 customers have filed complaints against the company —only 9 percent of reviews have been positive while a whopping 91 percent haven’t been favorable at all.

