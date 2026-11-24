The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Lafayette County Health Department on Tuesday reported the third death associated with the ongoing measles outbreak in Wisconsin in 2026.

The death is of an adult resident of Lafayette County, according to DHS. To protect the privacy of the family and individual, DHS will not release any additional information related to the death.

Local News Second child dies from measles in ongoing Wisconsin outbreak, DHS says Max White & Óscar Contreras

As of Nov. 24, 2026, DHS has reported 918 cases of measles and 19 hospitalizations across residents of 24 counties since August 2026.

DHS continues to work with local and Tribal health departments and health care partners to coordinate and support statewide response efforts.

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