2nd child dies from measles in ongoing Wisconsin outbreak, DHS says

A second child has died from the measles in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Grant County Health Department said on Friday.

According to the DHS, it's the second death connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Wisconsin this year.

Just last week, an infant from southern Wisconsin died from the measles, marking the first death in the state in more than 30 years.

As of Nov. 13, DHS has reported 649 measles cases in 20 counties since August 2026. This is the highest number of cases seen in Wisconsin in more than 35 years.

Watch below: One US measles outbreak is proving particularly deadly. Here's why

One US measles outbreak is proving particularly deadly. Here’s why

"It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family," said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson in a statement last week after the first death. "Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease."

DHS is working with local and Tribal health departments and providers to coordinate and support response efforts. Since Aug. 1, DHS has delivered nearly 2,000 doses of the MMR vaccine to local health departments in communities with confirmed cases.

"Preventing the spread of measles takes action from all of us," said State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator Paula Tran. "From making sure our families are protected by getting the recommended vaccinations to staying home when we may have been exposed, we encourage everyone to work together to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness. Stay informed, look out for one another, and take the actions you can to help stop the spread of measles and keep our communities healthy and safe."

While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the highly contagious virus, unvaccinated people, children younger than 5, pregnant people and the immunocompromised run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, immune amnesia, brain damage and ultimately, death.

While the two-dose series of the MMR vaccine has a 97% efficacy rate against infection, about 3 in every 100 people can still get infected if exposed to the virus for a prolonged period of time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others, according to health officials.

Anyone exposed to measles, or who has developed a fever and rash after exposure to the virus, is asked contact their health care provider. State health officials say people should call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital so steps can be taken to prevent exposing others.

People who got vaccinated against measles before 1968 should also talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective.

Wisconsin residents can check their vaccination records to make sure they and their families are up to date on recommended vaccinations. They can find their vaccination records online using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or by contacting their health care provider or local health department.

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