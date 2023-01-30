Wisconsin Dells McDonald's listed as one of the 'Most Beautiful' in the world by Architectural Digest

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A Mcdonald's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is seen just as beautiful as its sister burger joints in Lisbon and Budapest! That's according to Architectural Digest.

Last week, Architectural Digest released its list of "The 13 Most Beautiful McDonald's in the World" and Wisconsin made the cut. The Dells location may have made the bottom of the list, but it is the only one to represent the Midwest!

So what makes the Wisconsin Dells location so stunning? Architectural Digest notes the hamburger restaurant's nod to local culture with its log cabin design.

"Inside, the location includes unique decor, such as a wood-carved bear and mounted moose head," Architectural Digest said.

The restaurant, located at 2325 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, is also the largest McDonald's in the state of Wisconsin.

At the top of the list is a McDonald's in Porto, Portugal. The burger joint has stained glass windows and crystal chandeliers. A glass-domed McDonald's in Batumi, Georgia came in third due to its unique structure designed by Giorgi Khmaladze in 2013.

The restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal features pink façade architecture and iron terraces. The oldest McDonald's in the world came in at number seven on the list due to its original golden arches. Architectural Digest lists it the restaurant as a "prime example of Googie architecture in California."

Perhaps one of the most eccentric locations that made the list is the one in "The Alien Capital of the World." The McDonald's in Roswell, New Mexico is literally shaped like a flying saucer with holographic lighting, according to Architectural Digest.

You can see the full list with photos on Architectural Digest's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip