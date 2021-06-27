Watch
Wisconsin dairy breaks own record for longest string cheese

Chris Attaway
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 09:39:22-04

WEYAUWEGA — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat. Weyauwega Star Dairy unofficially broke its own record for the world's longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet.

WLUK-TV reports that cheesemakers needed a good slice of Weyauwega's more than 1,700 residents.

Standing seven feet apart, on a shut-down Main Street, residents of the northeastern Wisconsin town grabbed a piece of the potential record as it was uncoied Thursday.

The dairy's old record was 2,000 feet.

It says the new big cheese probably equaled about 30,000 sticks. Participants got to keep long pieces.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

