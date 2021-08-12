Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin critical race theory debate lasts close to 7 hours

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans gather in a nearly empty chamber to convene, and in less than a minute adjourn, a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid coverage on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
wisconsin state capitol
Posted at 8:37 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 21:37:28-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers spent nearly seven hours debating and listening to testimony on bills that would ban Wisconsin schools from teaching ideas linked to critical race theory.

The measures were introduced by legislative Republicans in June. They would prevent public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

The State Journal reports that about 60 people registered to testify about the bills. Republican Sen. André Jacque, an author of the bills, says they are meant to stop a “false narrative” that “promotes racist indoctrination.” Democratic Sen. Chris Larson challenged the co-authors to specify how many districts are actually teaching critical race theory.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award