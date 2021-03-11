Menu

Wisconsin could get $1.6 billion by expanding Medicaid

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, in Madison, Wis. Assembly Republicans were set to hand Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul another defeat Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, scheduling a vote on a bill creating sexual assault evidence kit testing protocols after tacking on divisive provisions critics say are designed to ensure it never becomes law. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Robin Vos
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:30:46-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin could save more than $1.6 billion over the next two years by expanding Medicaid to cover nearly 91,000 additional low-income people, a move Republicans continue to block.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says that the federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed Wednesday would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if the state adopts Gov. Tony Evers’ call for Medicaid expansion.

The Democratic governor has proposed expanding Medicaid in his state budget, but Republicans show no signs of budging.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls Medicaid expansion a “nonstarter.”

