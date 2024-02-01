Wisconsin Consumer Protection agency releases top 10 consumer complaints for 2023

Wisconsin’s Consumer Protection agency released their list of the top 10 Consumer Complaints in 2023. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) had more than 10-thousand complaints from consumers last year.

The top 10 categories for complaints are:



Landlord-Tenant Issues Telemarketing Home Improvement Telecommunications Identity Theft Medical Services Motor Vehicle Repair Travel Motor Vehicle Sales Motor Vehicle Accessories

Administrator Michelle Reinen says consumers with questions should give her agency a call.

When addressing the top concern of Landlord-Tenant issues she said, “If you question something, call the consumer protection hot-line. We're not going to give you legal advice. We're unable to do that. But we can tell you what the law says and help you determine whether or not this is a conversation that you need to have with your landlord, or whether or not you should consider filing a complaint about this situation.”

To file a complaint or get more information on DATCP, visit their website.



