'Wisconsin Cheese Queen' on mission to find best cheese curds in state

MILWAUKEE — It's no secret Wisconsinites love their cheese curds. But one woman takes it to a whole new level. Introducing Sam Buschman, who also goes by the name the 'Wisconsin Cheese Queen."

Since May 2020, Buschman has eaten thousands of curds from 149 different restaurants. She has even driven as far as Ashland for some curds. She posts all of her reviews to her website. Each curd is judged based on cheese, sauce, batter, and then given an overall score. She also includes includes each curd’s rating, price, and location.

“I don’t get tired of them,” Buschman said. “I want to find the best ones. I’m on a mission, and now I feel like I owe it to people to find the best ones that I can in Wisconsin”.

On Friday, we went to the Milwaukee Ale House in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood to review their cheese curds. She gave their curds an overall score of 7.3. I gave the curds a 7.1. We both agreed the curds were a little greasy. It came with a chipotle aioli and ranch sauce.

James Groh These cheese curds from the Milwaukee Ale House were part of the 149th review for the "Wisconsin Cheese Queen".

While no curd has scored a 10 yet, she says her favorite spot so far is Bonfire Grill in Madison.

Buschman previously worked in HR for a restaurant franchise, according to her website. When she became unemployed during the pandemic, Buschman decided to continue supporting local restaurants and workers by eating out once a week.

“I’ve been eating cheese my whole life and who doesn’t love fried cheese curds?”

She documented her curd reviews and it quickly gained attention on social media. She's like a cheese curd celebrity.

“I’ve had some people come up to me in public and tell me they follow my page and they know who I am and that’s crazy,” Buschman said.

Keep up to date with her cheese curd reviews by going to her website or Instagram.

