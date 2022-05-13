Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Parole Commission's chairman has decided to rescind parole for a man convicted of killing his wife.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had requested that Douglas Balsewicz's parole be revoked after coming under intense criticism from the victim's family as well as Republicans.

Balsewicz was set to be released as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence.

Victim Johanna Balsewicz's family learned of the move and pressured Evers to block it.

The governor sent a letter to the parole commission's chairman, John Tate, on Friday saying that Johanna's family didn't get a chance to respond to the move.

Tate agreed to rescind Balsewicz's parole early Friday evening.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip