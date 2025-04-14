Wisconsin business owners concerned over tariffs and the challenge of operating with uncertainty

From beer to auto parts and agriculture, some local business owners expressed shared concern over tariffs during a roundtable with Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Lakefront Brewery hosted the event on Monday which included a brief tour discussing the impact of tariffs. Eight business owners participated in a roundtable with Sen. Baldwin following the tour to share their experiences.

"I've seen my sales decrease 10 percent within the last month. People are having to choose between deciding if I should repair my vehicle now or not," Natasha Broxton, owner of Select Auto Parts and Sales told the group.

"How do you invest in an uncertain market? You don't," said Ugo Nwagbaraocha, president of Diamond Discs International.

Jim McGuigan owns Energy Masters, a roofing company in Brown Deer. He said concerns about tariffs extend beyond his operations and to his customers who have tough decisions on where to spend their money.

"She said, 'Jim I just can't do it. I'd love to do business with you, but I just can't do it.' What do I tell her? I can't just sell it for less than cost," McGuigan said, recalling a recent conversation with a customer.

There appeared to be consensus among the business owners that the evolving tariffs and lack of clarity are making it tough to operate.

Natasha Broxton is the owner of Select Auto Parts and Sales in Milwaukee.

Broxton said her business is feeling the impact of tariffs on the supplies they use in the automotive recycling process.

"It's just a lot of confusion. Myself, and my customers we're planners. We want to know what's going on, so we can make decisions," Broxton stated.

McGuigan said to plan ahead and he spent thousands of dollars on pallets of supplies.

Jim McGuigan is the owner of Energy Masters in Brown Deer.

"Because I bought those, I wasn't able to purchase the American-made skid steer or the American-made manufactured products," McGuigan explained. "That sort of chaos makes it impossible to run a business."

For now, McGuigan and Broxton feel like they are stuck in limbo and bracing for whatever may come next.

Eight business owners joined Sen. Baldwin to discuss how tariffs are impacting their operations, customers and partners.

Sen. Baldwin pushed for President Donald Trump to own his actions on tariffs and pointed to an ongoing bipartisan effort to eliminate tariffs on Canada.

"Think of how many people cited Canada as a trading partner for inputs for their business or exports. Either way, that would create a lot of relief," Sen. Baldwin told reporters.

