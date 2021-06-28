Wisconsin birth certificates to have gender-neutral options

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says that the state's birth forms should include gender-neutral options for identifying the parents of a child.

Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced Monday that starting July 1, forms that are used to generate birth certificates will include “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth” options in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.

New forms will also be made available in English, Spanish and Hmong. Evers says the change reflect his administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and “to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip