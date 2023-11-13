Wisconsin Bike Fed launches bike safety tool along Beerline Trail

MILWAUKEE — Along the Beerline Trail, you might notice something new - signs from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Bike Fed on bike safety. The signs begin at the eastern end of the trail by Cafe Corazon and continue along the trail.

Jake Newborn, Assistant Director at Wisconsin Bike Fed, said each one of the nine signs has a QR code that takes you to a quick instructional video or information on different bike safety lessons.

"So, all you have to do is pull up your smartphone and scan it," said Newborn.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed teaches bike safety throughout the state and put up these signs so families can have the tools and correct information about how to properly ride a bike. Some of the videos include information about how to scan for traffic or common types of cyclist crashes and skills to develop to help prevent them. Each sign along the trail corresponds with a specific situation.

"We tried to put them in areas where the lessons would make more sense and effective with that situation so before you get cross a busy street how to look both ways, if you’re gonna be riding on the street for a section to connect in the Beerline Trail, how do you use your hand signals?" said Newborn.

Newborn said he hopes these videos promote conversations with families about biking safety.

"It's a good way for families to start the conversation about walking and biking safety and starting at an early age as we can so as we get older, the kids are hopefully better drivers and see for users of the road," said Newborn.

And although the temperatures are starting to drop, Newborn said biking is still popular in many different types of weather conditions.

"There's still a lot of biking weather left. You can walk the trail and access the videos and save them for later and watch with your kids. We're going to keep them up as long as we can so they'll be up all winter and come spring too," said Newborn.

To learn more about bike safety or watch the informational videos,click here

