Wisconsin-based jets shoot down flying object over Lake Huron

Wisconsin-based fighter jets shot down an "unidentified flying object" over Lake Huron on Sunday, marking the fourth object taken down in eight days.

The fighters were from Madison, Wisconsin, Air National Guard Unit, according to Gen. Glen VanHereck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command.

Pentagon officials say the repeated shootdowns come after a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over U.S. airspace in late January, according to the Associated Press.

The balloon hovered above the United States for days before it was shot down in South Carolina by fighter jets on Feb. 5. Officials say the large balloon was at an altitude of nearly 60,000 feet.

Last week, fighter jets then shot down unidentified objects over Canada and Alaska. Pentagon officials believe they do not pose a security threat, but little is known about them, the Associated Press reports. Officials also shared there is a strong distinction between the three unidentified objects and the balloon from China.

“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” said Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense.

VanHerck said this is the first time within the United States or American airspace that NORAD or the United States Northern Command has "taken kinetic action against an airborne object."

On Saturday, the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon was described as much smaller than the balloon from China. On Friday, the flying object shot down in Alaska was described as a type of airship and shaped more cylindrical. Both were flying at about 40,000 feet, the Associated Press reports.

The object shot down on Sunday was first detected over Montana on Saturday. It was then detected on the radar again Sunday going over Lake Huron. Airspace was temporarily restricted over the lake due to the incident.

I’m proud of the airmen in the @148FW, based out of Duluth, who earlier today took off from Madison, WI to shoot down a flying object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission. The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 13, 2023

According to the Associated Press, the object was described by a senior administration official as octagonal with strings hanging off but had no discernable payload. The object was flying low at about 20,000 feet.

The three unidentified objects are described to be smaller in size, different in appearance, and flying at lower altitudes than the ballon.

Last month, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. has collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects in sensitive military airspace. Many were found near nuclear power plants or nuclear weapons.

