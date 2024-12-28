Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball at Indiana Hoosiers Saturday

Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m.

Watch on the Big 10 Network, listen here, or keep up with live stats here.

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Wisconsin after Shay Ciezki scored 20 points in Indiana's 90-55 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Hoosiers are 6-1 in home games. Indiana scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Indiana scores 72.0 points, 10.6 more per game than the 61.4 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 8.0 more points per game (69.8) than Indiana allows to opponents (61.8).

The Hoosiers and Badgers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hoosiers.

Serah Williams is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

