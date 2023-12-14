Wisconsin Badgers volleyball will play in an inaugural showcase at Fiserv Forum in 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is making history in the NCAA tournament right now. What's more, they are already making big plans for 2024 too.

The no. 1 ranked Badgers are facing off against the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA tournament semi-finals. It's the fifth time in six years the team has made it this far.

Next year, a re-match of this game that hasn't even been played yet has been scheduled for a pre-season showcase that includes Minnesota and Stanford. It will happen Sept. 1-2. It's part of an inaugural showcase that will be broadcast on national television.

“This is going to be an awesome event,” Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Big-time teams on a big-time stage. The 2024 volleyball season is going to be shot out of a cannon!”

Wisconsin will play Texas on Sept. 1 and then will play Stanford on Sept. 2.

The last time the Badgers were inside Fiserv Forum was to play The Marquette Golden Eagles on Sept. 13. The school from Madison beat the Milwaukee school three games to one. That game broke the indoor volleyball attendance record which was 17,037 fans.

More information about this inaugural showcase can be found at the Fiserv Forum website.

