UW women's volleyball semifinal tickets are on sale now

Semifinal tickets for the University of Wisconsin's women's volleyball are on sale at uwalumni.com, and buyers can choose to include travel packages if they wish.

The anticipated Badger Volleyball Championship Tour allows fans to escape the Wisconsin cold for a few days.

The Badgers will play on Dec. 14-17 in Tampa, Fla for the NCAA volleyball semifinals. The package deal includes a three-night stay at the Waterfront Hotel. The price ticket includes souvenirs and special receptions.

“Congratulations to Wisconsin volleyball for returning to the NCAA tournament,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “We’re hoping to bring Badger fans along as the team battles to become NCAA champions once again.”

