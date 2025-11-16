Wisconsin Badgers narrowly ahead of Nebraska in Big Ten 'We Give Blood' drive

MADISON — This fall marks the second annual We Give Blood drive, a collaboration between Abbott Health and the Big Ten.

The Wisconsin Badgers are once again competing in the drive which began on Aug. 27. The goal is for UW-Madison students, alumni and fans to record more blood donations than students, alumni and fans of other Big Ten schools.

According to a release from UW-Madison, the winning school gets $1 million to put towards student and community health.

In 2024, Nebraska swept the competition, with Wisconsin placing second at just more than 2,000 donors.

This year, all schools have stepped up their game according to the release from UW-Madison, which notes that all participating Big Ten schools have racked up more than 60,000 donors with a few weeks left to go.

Wisconsin and Nebraska are neck and neck, with Wisconsin narrowly leading with 11,300 donors at the time of writing.

Now, UW-Madison says it is calling on Badger alumni, families and fans across Wisconsin to show their support by donating blood. To count a donation towards the We Give Blood drive, you can log it by clicking here.

According to the release from the university, Badger supporters anywhere can log their donation on behalf of Wisconsin. Donors are also eligible to get a limited edition “Badgers Give Blood” t-shirt.

The We Give Blood drive runs until Dec. 5.

