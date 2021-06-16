Watch
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on transgender sports bans

Greg Anderson
Rally supporting trans-athletes
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 16, 2021
MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The measures being debated Wednesday in the middle of gay pride month are all-but certain to be headed for a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Even though they are unlikely to become law, the Assembly has scheduled five hours of debate on the measures that opponents say are discriminatory and unnecessary.

They must also pass the Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.

