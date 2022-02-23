Watch
Wisconsin Assembly to regulate food delivery services

Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 12:48:32-05

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bipartisan proposal that would make it easier for restaurants to stop delivery services from adding them to their apps without their permission.

The bill up for approval Wednesday would require those delivery services to remove a restaurant from its digital network within three days if the restaurant requests it.

The use of third-party delivery apps like Grubub, Uber Eats and DoorDash exploded during the pandemic.

But restaurant owners who came out in support of the bill told lawmakers that third-party delivery services often lead to headaches for them and upset customers.

