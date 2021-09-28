Wisconsin Assembly passes critical race theory ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Assembly passed Tuesday.

The measure approved on a party line vote would also have to pass the state Senate before it would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, where it almost certainly would be vetoed. T

The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory."

