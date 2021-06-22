Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Assembly passes bills restricting food labeling

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Spencer Platt
<p>A person shops for milk in a Brooklyn supermarket on June 9, 2014 in New York City. </p>
Non-dairy beverages like soy and almond milk may not be 'milk,' FDA suggests
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 17:16:37-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Food could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products under bills passed unanimously by the Wisconsin Assembly.

The “truth in labeling” measures passed Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading labels for products that don’t actually contain meat, milk or dairy.

The California-based Plant Based Foods Association opposes the bills, calling them a misguided attack on innovation and free speech rights to use words and phrases that consumers understand.

Bill supporters say the measures will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy, while also putting pressure on the federal government to take action.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch Milwaukee Tonight weekdays at 6:30 p.m.