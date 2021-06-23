Wisconsin Assembly passes bill designed to save paper mills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills.

The bill passed Tuesday would make available a $50 million loan to a cooperative that wants to buy the shuttered Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids and make a $15 million loan for a cooperative working to purchase the paper mill in Park Falls formerly known as Flambeau River Papers.

The money would come from federal coronavirus relief money. The bill came after a year of discussion with state, local and federal officials about how to save the Verso mill, which closed in June 2020 after more than a hundred years of operation. It employed 900 people.

