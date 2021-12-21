Wisconsin announces new alert system for Silver Alert cases

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to find missing people faster, Wisconsin is launching a new wireless emergency alert for Silver Alert cases.

A WEA will be sent to mobile devices if the missing person is on foot and has been missing for less than 24 hours. People living within a five mile radius will receive the alert between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“Wireless Emergency Alerts are a valuable tool for getting information out to people in an affected area as quickly as possible,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle. “Using this targeted technology to help get the message out about Silver Alerts could help save lives.”

Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are 60 years old or older or people who have Alzheimer's, dementia or a cognitive impairment. There must be reason to believe the person's disappearance is due to their impaired, cognitive condition.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“Wisconsin DOJ and law enforcement agencies across the state are committed to locating people who’ve gone missing,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This enhancement to the Silver Alert program will allow us to make more people aware that they may be able to help bring someone nearby and on foot to safety.”

If a loved one goes missing, first contact local police and then contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert program at 608-266-1671.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip