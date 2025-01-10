A Wisconsin nonprofit is gathering supplies to deliver to California animal shelters following this week’s historic wildfires.
“Rescue is not just about taking animals in; it’s also about trying to give back as best we can,” said Jennifer Englund, founder of the Lake Geneva-based animal nonprofit Blackberry Point Haven.
“Just seeing on Facebook people and their animals literally on fire, coming out of their homes, their barns, shelters burning to the ground—it broke my heart,” Englund said.
The horrific images inspired Englund to start collecting supplies to donate to the wildfire-stricken area.
A former veterinary technician, Englund has worked with nonprofits for years, even traveling to Florida in October to help after this year’s destructive hurricanes.
“While we were down there, we rented an airboat and pulled a lot of animals out of the water,” she said.
After that trip, she and other like-minded volunteers decided to create their own animal rescue.
“We said, ‘We know how to do this. We’ve all been doing this for over 20 years now, so let’s do it ourselves.’”
Watch: Wisconsin animal rescue collecting donations for California wildfires
Now, they’re asking for donations before heading to Southern California. Items being collected include cat food, dog food, hay, alfalfa, and water.
Other shelters are stepping in to assist Englund and her team. End of the Leash, with locations in Mukwonago and Hales Corners, is donating to the cause and accepting community donations.
Monetary contributions can be called in, or people can stop by either location to donate or purchase animal supplies for the journey.
Englund said they will accept donations until the evening of Monday, Jan. 13, before making their way out west next week.
Donations will be accepted at:
End of the Leash— Mukwonwago
325 Bayview Rd, Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-3338
End of the Leash— Hales Corners
5430 S 108th St, Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-7387
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.