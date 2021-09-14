Watch
Wisconsin and Virginia report measles cases among Afghan refugees

Olivier Douliery/AP
Afghan refugees are seated as they are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Sep 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia and Wisconsin say that six people who recently traveled to the U.S. from Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles.

The cases are being reported in the wake of the U.S. halting in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees Friday after the discovery of a few measles cases.

Virginia health officials reported five cases Tuesday. They're contacting people who risked exposure at Dulles International Airport, a Richmond hospital and Fort Pickett. That's an Army National Guard base providing temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees.

Military officials also confirmed one case at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy. The army base is temporarily housing 8,000 people. Measles is a highly contagious disease. Most Americans were vaccinated against it as children.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

