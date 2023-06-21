Wisconsin air quality advisory, 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', DNR says

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an ozone advisory on Wednesday due to the decreasing quality of the air amid the Canadian wildfires.

The ozone advisory lasts until 11 a.m. central time Friday, June 23.

Poor air quality developed again today and it will likely be an issue the rest of the week, says TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky. The combination of high-level wildfire smoke and fine particle pollution will make our air quality a little dangerous for some. Those with respiratory issues should limit their strenuous activity outdoors.

According to a news release from the DNR, "Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion."

