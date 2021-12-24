Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin AD McIntosh contracts COVID, will miss bowl game

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Miller/University of Wisconsin-Madison
Chris McIntosh, soon-to-be director of UW Athletics, stands in Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on June 1, 2021. In the background is reference to the Wisconsin football team’s participation in the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl games, championship-wins that McIntosh played in as an offensive tackle for the Wisconsin Badgers. McIntosh, UW’s deputy athletic director since in July 2017, will formally become director of UW Athletics on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)
McIntosh_Chris_portrait21_8069
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:43:45-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletic Director Chis McIntosh has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the Badgers' bowl game in Las Vegas.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that McIntosh has tested positive for the disease and will miss the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday.

The Badgers will face Arizona State. UW-Madison's men's basketball team was forced to cancel its game Thursday night against George Mason because of positive tests in the program.

The UW women's team also was forced to cancel its Thursday game against Eastern Illinois due to positive tests in the Badgers program.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale