WIS 175 northbound closed at Vliet Street

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — All northbound lanes on WIS 175 at Vliet Street are closed due to a three-car crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is in the area, but did not say why the road was closed.

When our crew arrived, they found a three-vehicle accident in the area. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The closure is expected to last around two hours, and the incident occurred around 1:05 p.m.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

