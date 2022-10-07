Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winter Wonders holiday light show returning to Hales Corners in November

Winter Wonders is a 1.4 mile drive-through holiday light show that features over one million LED lights. The event will run daily from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1.
christmas lights
TMJ4
christmas lights
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:00:44-04

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Boerner Botanical Gardens' Winter Wonders drive-thru holiday light show is returning for the 2022 holiday season.

Winter Wonders is a 1.4-mile drive-thru holiday light show that features over one million LED lights. The event will run daily from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1.

Tickets can be purchased on the Winter Wonders website.

Tickets can also be purchased at Boerner Botanical Gardens, Menards, and Festival Foods. Specific ticket purchase location details are available on the Winter Wonders FAQ webpage.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

packers in london UPDATED 480X360.png

Green Bay Packers

Watch the Packers play in London live on TMJ4 this Sunday