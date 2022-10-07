Winter Wonders holiday light show returning to Hales Corners in November

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Boerner Botanical Gardens' Winter Wonders drive-thru holiday light show is returning for the 2022 holiday season.

Winter Wonders is a 1.4-mile drive-thru holiday light show that features over one million LED lights. The event will run daily from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1.

Tickets can be purchased on the Winter Wonders website.

Tickets can also be purchased at Boerner Botanical Gardens, Menards, and Festival Foods. Specific ticket purchase location details are available on the Winter Wonders FAQ webpage.

