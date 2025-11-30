MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — While most people stayed indoors during Saturday's snowfall in Manitowoc, a group of disc golf enthusiasts decided to embrace the winter weather at Silver Creek Park.

The City of Manitowoc declared a snow emergency this weekend, reminding residents to keep their cars off the street so plows can make their way through. As roads began to cover quickly, four friends saw it as an invitation to get outside.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Winter warriors: Manitowoc disc golfers turn snowstorm into weekend adventure

"It's better than being cooped up, we've been cooped up the last few days," said Ben Picard, a Plymouth resident. "So to get outside and do something, even if it's not the greatest weather, hang out with the buddies and have a good time throwing discs in the snow."

The group calls disc golf their weekend routine, just with more snow this time.

"We like to go all year round, and the first snowfall is always kind of fun to go in," said Raymond Kulow, a Sheboygan Falls resident.

Picard added they were looking to "work off the Thanksgiving calories."

The players say the game changes in cold weather, and that's all part of the fun.

"The plastic is always stiffer, it flies a little different," Kulow said. "And then when you throw in the snow, it's a little slippery. It's just a different challenge you don't always experience."

From the sound of their laughs, they don't seem to mind the cold, though some would prefer warmer weather.

"I don't like anything about the snow," said Mitchell Propson, a Kiel resident.

Whether you're out enjoying the snow or staying warm inside, make sure your car is off the street so crews can clear the roads safely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

