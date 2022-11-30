Winter parking rules in Milwaukee: How to avoid getting a ticket

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Parking in Milwaukee during the winter months can be a bit tricky and can even lead to many tickets across the city. With winter parking regulations beginning Dec. 1, we have created a guide of everything you need to know in order to avoid getting a ticket.

Below you will find all the information you need, along with links to the city's website.

When is winter parking in effect in Milwaukee?

Winter parking regulations will be in effect beginning Dec. 1 through March 1.

What rules go in effect during winter parking?

Winter parking rules can be found on parking signs along the street. Posted signs take precedence so always read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park. When a snow emergency is in effect, alternate side parking is required unless otherwise posted.

During a snow emergency, that alternate side parking goes into effect at 10 p.m. and is in effect until 6 a.m.

If your street does not have signs about winter parking, you can search your address online for the rules of your street.

What fines do I face if I am parking incorrectly during winter parking?

If you are parked incorrectly during a snow emergency, you can face a ticket fine ranging from $50 to $150 per citation. Your vehicle is also at risk of being towed.

You can find other parking citations and their fines here.

Where CAN'T I park during the winter months?

No parking is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. A map of the streets where parking is not allowed can be found here.

What if I can't find parking during a snow emergency?

Milwaukee Public Schools opens some of its parking lots during snow emergencies so everyone can find a place to park.

A full list of the lots open during snow emergencies can be found here.

Where can I go to stay informed on winter parking regulations?

For the latest information on parking in Milwaukee, you can sign up for parking text alerts online here. You can also sign up for email notifications here.

The Department of Public Works also posts regular updates on its social media. Follow them on both Facebook and Twitter at @milwaukeedpw.

City residents can receive DPW updates by joining Next Door, and you can also visit the DPW website for the latest information.

