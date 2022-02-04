Winter Olympics in Beijing: China's relationship with the U.S., 50 years after historic presidential trip

All eyes are on the Winter Olympics in Beijing in China, but 50 years ago, China was on the world stage for a very different moment in history.

President Nixon traveled to the People's Republic of China in 1972 to open the diplomatic door.

Just this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NBC News Chinese spying is so widespread in the U.S, the FBI opens two counter-intelligence investigations a day.

So, what's changed? TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press about U.S.- China relations.

