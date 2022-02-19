Winter Festival returns to Cedarburg

Smacking a tennis ball around with a golf club in the snow is a thing. And in Cedarburg, it's apparently better than ever.

"It was never like this. They have 22 holes this year. It's always a good time," said Ben Wilde, a golfer who came out to play a round with his buddies in the well below freezing weather.

The Lion's Iceburg Golf Open is just one of many events back this year for Cedarburg's Winter Festival. The 2021 festival was canceled due to COVID-19

"It's non-stop chaos for 72 hours," said Executive Director Patrick Curran. "You're running 1,000 miles per hour. And to see all the hard work you put into this, it's just great."

Curran is organizing his first Winter Festival. From the turnout at the park, to the turnout downtown, it was obvious the community had been missing its event.

"It's phenomenal. I'm happy it snowed last night [because] it's on theme," said Curran.

The other theme this year — Dr. Seuss.

"We were trying to choose something that nobody else would choose," said Josiah Goldsworthy.

He and his family were carving a 200 lb block of ice into a Chickeraffe, one of the many characters from the world of Seuss.

Just up the road, another family was chipping away at a ice version of the Lorax.

The Saturday Winter Festival Fun day also included sledding, costumed bed races, chili contests and a petting zoo.

The festival continues on Sunday.

