WINsconsin: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Spooner

SPOONER — Someone is $1 million richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Powerball announced Wednesday that someone in Spooner bought a lottery ticket from the Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St., and won $1 million during Monday's drawing. The ticket matched 5 of 5 numbers but missed the Powerball.

The Wisconsin Lottery did not share the identity of the winner but said this is Wisconsin's first million-dollar winning ticket sold for a Monday drawing, which Powerball added in August 2021.

Not only is the ticket-holder a winner, but the Spooner Marathon as well. They will receive $20,000 for selling the ticket.

"I hope the winner is someone who really needs it. Lottery tickets are popular in our store. We sell a lot of scratch games, but we sell quite a bit of Powerball too," said Spooner Marathon Store Manager Tiffany Nutt.

This is not the first big Powerball win in Wisconsin this year. Back on January 5, someone in Green Bay held a winning ticket for the $632.6 million jackpot, which is being split between two winners. There were also two winning tickets sold in Racine and Walworth, both worth $50,000.

