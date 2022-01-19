Watch
WINsconsin: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Spooner

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:06:38-05

SPOONER — Someone is $1 million richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Powerball announced Wednesday that someone in Spooner bought a lottery ticket from the Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St., and won $1 million during Monday's drawing. The ticket matched 5 of 5 numbers but missed the Powerball.

The Wisconsin Lottery did not share the identity of the winner but said this is Wisconsin's first million-dollar winning ticket sold for a Monday drawing, which Powerball added in August 2021.

Not only is the ticket-holder a winner, but the Spooner Marathon as well. They will receive $20,000 for selling the ticket.

"I hope the winner is someone who really needs it. Lottery tickets are popular in our store. We sell a lot of scratch games, but we sell quite a bit of Powerball too," said Spooner Marathon Store Manager Tiffany Nutt.

This is not the first big Powerball win in Wisconsin this year. Back on January 5, someone in Green Bay held a winning ticket for the $632.6 million jackpot, which is being split between two winners. There were also two winning tickets sold in Racine and Walworth, both worth $50,000.

