Winning tickets for $632.6M Powerball jackpot sold in Wisconsin, California

Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 06, 2022
The search for a winner in Wisconsin continues after Powerball tickets sold in the Badger State as well as in California won $632.6 million.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17, according to their website.

The Wisconsin Lottery has yet to announce a winner in our state. The California Lottery said one of the winning tickets was bought at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento.

The winners in the two states will split the $632.6 million jackpot. They also have the option of splitting $450.2 million in cash, the lottery states.

This is the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball, according to USA Today.

In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

