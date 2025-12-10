Winneconne rescue team saves deer from the Wolf River

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Rescue teams in Winnebago County responded to an unusual mission Tuesday.

The Winneconne Poygan Fire District and the Winneconne Police Department teamed up to rescue a deer from the Wolf River, according to a Facebook post.

"A big thanks to the Winneconne Poygan Fire District for rescuing the deer that got stuck in the river today!" Winnebago Police posted on Facebook. "Teamwork at its finest. We have an awesome fire department here!"

"You never know what the next call will bring," the fire district said in its own post. "Here are two great organizations within our community working together to save a deer."

The Winneconne PD's post had more than 2,000 reactions and 115 shares as of Wednesday morning.

