Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wind Lake woman named finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year

Powerball jackpot grows to $455 million; next drawing on St. Patrick's Day
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Justin Sullivan
<p>Powerball lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.</p>
Powerball jackpot grows to $455 million; next drawing on St. Patrick's Day
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:14:43-04

WISCONSIN — Amy Lynn Hughes, of Wind Lake Wisconsin, has been named a finalist for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing in New York City.

As a finalist, Hughes gets to travel to New York City this New Year's Eve, free of charge, for a chance to win $1 million.

According to Powerball, Hughes was selected from around 21,000 applicants and will represent the badger state in the national VIP experience.

That VIP experience features:

  • Round trip, airline transportation for two (2) people to New York City. 
  • Three (3) night hotel accommodation at a Times Square hotel in New York City.
  • Two (2) tickets to a welcome dinner.
  • Two (2) tickets to an exclusive New Year's Eve dinner and party in Times Square.
  • Two (2) tickets for an exclusive entertainment experience.
  • Two (2) gift bags.
  • Designated meals.
  • $1,000 spending money.
  • Event-related ground transportation to and from airports, hotel and activities in NYC.
  • Required federal and state withholding taxes.

"Congratulations to Amy on being a finalist for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year," said Wisconsin Lottery Director, Cindy Polzin. "Wisconsin has a long history of producing Powerball winners and we wish Amy all the best."

The total estimated value of Hughes' prize, excluding the prize she could potentially win while there, is $29,260, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winner of the $1 million prize will be announced just after midnight, eastern time, on January 1, 2023 during the broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku