Wind Lake woman named finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year

WISCONSIN — Amy Lynn Hughes, of Wind Lake Wisconsin, has been named a finalist for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing in New York City.

As a finalist, Hughes gets to travel to New York City this New Year's Eve, free of charge, for a chance to win $1 million.

According to Powerball, Hughes was selected from around 21,000 applicants and will represent the badger state in the national VIP experience.

That VIP experience features:

Round trip, airline transportation for two (2) people to New York City.

Three (3) night hotel accommodation at a Times Square hotel in New York City.

Two (2) tickets to a welcome dinner.

Two (2) tickets to an exclusive New Year's Eve dinner and party in Times Square.

Two (2) tickets for an exclusive entertainment experience.

Two (2) gift bags.

Designated meals.

$1,000 spending money.

Event-related ground transportation to and from airports, hotel and activities in NYC.

Required federal and state withholding taxes.

"Congratulations to Amy on being a finalist for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year," said Wisconsin Lottery Director, Cindy Polzin. "Wisconsin has a long history of producing Powerball winners and we wish Amy all the best."

The total estimated value of Hughes' prize, excluding the prize she could potentially win while there, is $29,260, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winner of the $1 million prize will be announced just after midnight, eastern time, on January 1, 2023 during the broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

