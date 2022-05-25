Wind Lake woman named finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year

WISCONSIN — Amy Lynn Hughes, of Wind Lake Wisconsin, has been named a finalist for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing in New York City.
As a finalist, Hughes gets to travel to New York City this New Year's Eve, free of charge, for a chance to win $1 million.
According to Powerball, Hughes was selected from around 21,000 applicants and will represent the badger state in the national VIP experience.
That VIP experience features:
- Round trip, airline transportation for two (2) people to New York City.
- Three (3) night hotel accommodation at a Times Square hotel in New York City.
- Two (2) tickets to a welcome dinner.
- Two (2) tickets to an exclusive New Year's Eve dinner and party in Times Square.
- Two (2) tickets for an exclusive entertainment experience.
- Two (2) gift bags.
- Designated meals.
- $1,000 spending money.
- Event-related ground transportation to and from airports, hotel and activities in NYC.
- Required federal and state withholding taxes.
"Congratulations to Amy on being a finalist for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year," said Wisconsin Lottery Director, Cindy Polzin. "Wisconsin has a long history of producing Powerball winners and we wish Amy all the best."
The total estimated value of Hughes' prize, excluding the prize she could potentially win while there, is $29,260, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
The winner of the $1 million prize will be announced just after midnight, eastern time, on January 1, 2023 during the broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest.