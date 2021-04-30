Wind advisory, fire weather watch in effect until Saturday evening

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory and a fire weather watch in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

NWS warns that tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur. The service urges extra caution when driving, especially if operating a tall vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.

The NWS also asks for caution when using outdoor fires and equipment that cause sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans, according to the NWS.

According to the NWS' website (verbatim):

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY

Including the cities of Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine, and Kenosha

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN

Very warm, windy, and dry conditions may lead to critical fire weather conditions for Saturday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued in response.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the potential for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac... Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee... Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette... Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* TIMING...Saturday Afternoon

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip