Willem Dafoe to give commencement speech at UW-Milwaukee graduation

MILWAUKEE — Willem Dafoe is returning to his alma mater, UW-Milwaukee!

Dafoe will return to campus to deliver the commencement address at graduation, the university announced Friday. He will receive an honorary Doctor of Arts degree as well.

The Oscar-nominated actor will deliver his address at both the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ceremonies on Sunday, May 22.

“We are thrilled to have Willem Dafoe return to UWM,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. “He is one of the most accomplished and gifted actors of our time and a great example for our students and graduates about how passion, determination and hard work result in success.”

Dafoe attended UWM in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to join Theatre X, which began as a faculty-student workshop but became an independent experimental theater company.

The news comes one day after Marquette University announced one of their most accomplished alums, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, would be returning to deliver their commencement address.

