Dwyane Wade to be Marquette University's 2022 commencement speaker, source tells TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — A source tells TMJ4 News that Dwyane Wade will return to Marquette University as this year's commencement speaker.
Wade is a former NBA basketball player who played the majority of his career for the Miami Heat. He has won three NBA championships and was a 13-time NBA All-Star.
Wade played for Marquette University from 2001 to 2003.
:: @DwyaneWade to return to @MarquetteU as 2022 commencement speaker, source tells @tmj4. pic.twitter.com/VMKmUowFXK— Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) April 28, 2022
Marquette University will host two commencement ceremonies, one for undergraduate students and one for graduate school students on Sunday, May 22 at the Summerfest grounds.
