Dwyane Wade to be Marquette University's 2022 commencement speaker, source tells TMJ4

Dylan Buell, Getty Images
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 20: Former Marquette Golden Eagles player Dwyane Wade speaks to the crowd during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the Providence Friars and Marquette Golden Eagles at the Fiserv Forum on January 20, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Posted at 8:08 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 21:09:24-04

MILWAUKEE — A source tells TMJ4 News that Dwyane Wade will return to Marquette University as this year's commencement speaker.

Wade is a former NBA basketball player who played the majority of his career for the Miami Heat. He has won three NBA championships and was a 13-time NBA All-Star.

Wade played for Marquette University from 2001 to 2003.

Marquette University will host two commencement ceremonies, one for undergraduate students and one for graduate school students on Sunday, May 22 at the Summerfest grounds.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

