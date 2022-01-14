'Will zoo be mine?' Milwaukee County Zoo once again offering zoo valentines

MILWAUKEE — Valentine's day is one month away, and the Milwaukee County Zoo and its animals are ready.

The zoo announced Friday that its virtual zoo valentines are back again this year, and they are available now. For around $30, you can order a customized video from the zoo featuring a zookeeper and an animal of your choice.

If your valentine loves animals, this may be the perfect gift idea you've been looking for. You can choose from elephants, giraffes, gorillas, moose, mouse deer, opossums, penguins, red pandas, sloths, or tigers.

Then, a zookeeper will stand alongside or hold that animal and wish your love a happy valentine's day. According to the zoo, the video will be from 30 to 45 seconds long.

After you place your order, a link will be sent to you on or before Feb. 10. Using the link, you can download the video and send it to your valentine. To ensure enough time to film the videos, the zoo will only accept orders until Feb. 3.

To order a zoo valentine, click here.

