Will the Texas school shooting change the conversation around changing gun laws?

The talk around the country is the Texas school shooting after an 18-year killed 19 children and two teachers with assault style rifles he recently purchased.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked NBC's Chuck Todd about the political climate to help prevent more gun violence and mass shootings.

The shooting in Uvalde was the 213th mass shooting this year in America.

Congress has had these conversations before with little success for changing laws, but Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that he wants to engage Senate Democrats on a "bipartisan solution" on gun violence.

All of this is unfolding as the National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Texas, where former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak.

