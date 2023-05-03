Will Milwaukee's potential new sales tax put the brakes on expanding The Hop?

MILWAUKEE — The new shared revenue plan released by Assembly Republicans on Tuesday could be putting the brakes on the city’s streetcar system.

The proposal gives a 10-percent boost in state aid to local governments. The bill also has a local sales tax increase component and that comes with strings attached targeting the City of Milwaukee—including the future of The Hop.

The bill specifically states that the City may not use any city sales tax dollars to fund The Hop, severely limiting any chance of its extension.

TMJ4 decided to step on and ask riders what they think the future of the transit system should be and if they think The Hop should be expanded further in the city.

“Definitely,” said Andrea Ambrose, a daily rider on The Hop. “It’s a good line but it's better if it's expanded. It’s really great for people.”

Student Olivia Garces says she takes The Hop two to three times a week.

“For me, it doesn’t really matter too much 'cause I just have to get to school,” said Garces.

Many riders that TMJ4 spoke to on Tuesday said that offering more public transit in the city is necessary.

“Milwaukee needs more public transportation,” shared George Burkhardt. “The bus system is good, it’s great, but having more transportation downtown I think would really increase economic activities down here.”

David Catena agrees, saying the streetcar helps those who don’t have many other transit options.

“A lot of people don’t have access to vehicles in the area so I think to have easily accessible public transport is very important.”

Others we spoke to, like Annita Schantz, don’t think taxes should be paying for it at all

Schantz said, “I don’t think the community would support it, I really don’t. And I didn’t like them ripping up the roads to put in the tracks.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says the bill and its conditions regarding The Hop are still a work in progress.

