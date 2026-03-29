Wildfire season has started: Here is what to do to protect your home from wildfires, brush fires

Much of southern Wisconsin under a very high fire danger.

The start of Spring comes with some crazy weather, but it can also come with wild and brush fires.

Every year, wildfires take out hundreds of residential homes in urban areas. According to some studies, 80% of those homes were lost due to the lack of preparedness.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns that those living in wildland urban interface should prepare their homes and the area around their homes for the potential of wildfires nearby all year round.

Scripps National

The best way to do that is by following their Home Ignition Zone recommendations. Starting with removing anything that can burn easily or is highly flammable away from the Zone 1, which is 3-5 feet around your home, deck, porch and outbuildings.

Make sure that any and all vegetation in Zone 2, 5-30 feet around the home, has been watered and any dead or dying vegetation should be removed. They also recommend to trim trees to remove any branches that are within six feet from the roof of the home.

In Zone 3, 30-100 feet from the home, should have low-growing plants, and to make sure that the trees are 20 feet away from each other.

Those with questions regarding the home ignition zone can visit dnr.wi.gov for more information.

They also recommend having a fire action plan to help prepare your family in case of a fire threat.

This includes creating a family disaster plan which include a meeting location, such as a mailbox or a stop sign on the road.

Plan to take the four P's: Papers, Prescriptions, Pictures and Pets.

Papers can include important documents such as birth certificates, home ownerships, birth records, etc.

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