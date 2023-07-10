500-acre wildfire burning in central Wisconsin destroys several structures

A 500-acre wildfire burning in central Wisconsin destroyed several structures Monday afternoon.

The Pallet Fire continues to grow across Waushara County, southeast of Coloma, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said. Several evacuations are underway.

The fire is traveling northeast and is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue, and is now north of Highway 21. The DNR reports, "Fire officials on scene indicate erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees."

It is still too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control.

Suppression resources include 13 DNR engines, 10 heavy units (dozers with engines), one air attack plane, and assistance from several local fire departments. A nearby Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility is also providing several resources.

The cause of the wildfire is yet to be determined. However, the DNR says Monday's weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front. Other factors include warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation.

Eleven other wildfires occurred Monday in DNR protection areas. Those fires have since been suppressed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

