Wild turkey breaks into Grafton Village Hall

Officers named the bird the 'Butterball Burglar'

3:09 PM, Apr 10, 2018
A large turkey flew into the building on Monday afternoon.

A large wild turkey crashed through a window into the Grafton Village Hall on Monday afternoon. 

The Grafton Police Department reports that the "Butterball Burglar" was not injured, although the window it crashed through was not so lucky.

Officers were able to safely coax the bird out of the building. Grafton Police also warn drivers to be careful as several wild turkeys have been sighted in the area of Highway 60 and Cheyenne Avenue. 

 

