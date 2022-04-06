Wife identifies her husband as man killed in Walworth County boat explosion

WALWORTH CO. — One man was killed and two were injured in a boat explosion on Friday, and Teresita Perry has identified her husband, Jesse Perry, as the man who died.

Teresita said her husband was killed on the job while installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake on April 1.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office shared some details of the incident, saying a pontoon-type barge exploded around 12:30 p.m.

Jesse was pronounced dead on the scene, another victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, and a third person was treated and released.

Officials have not released the names of the victims. The sheriff's office said all three men worked for a local pier service, but shared few other details.

According to a GoFundMe for Jesse's family, Jesse was the sole income provider. He leaves behind two children: Jesse Jr., 6, and Bella, 8, as well as two stepchildren: Hannah, 12, and Ryan, 16.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $19,000 as of Wednesday, with that money going towards funeral expenses and the family as they work through their grief.

